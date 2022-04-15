First Ukrainian Military Cast Iron

Ukrainian enterprises stopped working at the beginning of the Russian offensive. But the Ukrainian authorities called for the resumption of work in quiet regions in the first month of the struggle for freedom. The Dnipro region is now considered a place with potential danger but strong protection. Therefore, small enterprises started to operate in the region, and now it has launched its activities and metallurgical plant.

ArcelorMittal Krivyy Rih started working after 1.5 months of silence. However, in April, the blast furnace started working to produce military raw materials.

Read more here.