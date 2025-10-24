FlixBus launches a new national route to the Danube Delta

FlixBus, the travel-tech company operating European intercity coach networks, is launching a new line connecting Bucharest to Tulcea, the gateway to the Danube Delta. The new route will be operated in partnership with a local transport company.

Starting October 30, coaches will run daily between these destinations, offering passengers a convenient and safe connection between southeastern and central Romania. With this launch, Tulcea, Brăila, and Galați join the FlixBus network, providing a direct link to the Danube Delta—one of Romania’s most valuable and attractive tourist destinations. The new route improves accessibility to the region and supports the development of local tourism.

“The Danube Delta has huge tourism potential, but to continue developing it needs as many connections as possible. With the liberalization of the intercounty transport market, more passengers are choosing coach travel because they now have more options in terms of price, comfort, and routes. We are also seeing an increasing number of travelers planning their vacations online and booking in advance, a sign of changing travel habits. Through this new route, FlixBus aims to promote accessible and sustainable mobility, connecting Bucharest and southeastern cities with the Danube Delta,” said Adrian Rășoiu, FlixBus Romania representative.

The coach will depart from Bucharest at 14:30, and the total travel time to Tulcea will be approximately six hours. Ticket prices will start at RON 72, depending on booking time and availability. Tickets can be purchased on the FlixBus website, mobile app, through over 1,000 partner travel agencies, or at Selfpay sales points.

The Danube Delta – a region with strong tourism potential but limited connections

According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in 2024 the number of tourists visiting the Danube Delta dropped significantly, by almost 20% compared to the previous year. At the same time, foreign tourists’ transport expenses increased by 15.3%, indicating growing demand for accessible mobility and transportation services.

Through the new Bucharest–Tulcea route, FlixBus provides a connectivity solution that supports tourism and regional accessibility. The company aims to help revive tourist flows to the Danube Delta and to offer passengers a modern travel option.

Coach transport continues to play an important role in both domestic and international mobility. According to the INS, around 37,000 foreign tourists who visited Romania in 2024 chose coach travel, keeping it among the top three preferred means of transportation alongside trains and airplanes.