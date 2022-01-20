FLOWX.AI opens new Paris office

FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps enterprises build omnichannel experiences unbounded from legacy stack limitations – announced today the appointment of Rodica Guisset as its Managing Director for EMEA and UKI, as well as the opening of the company’s office in Paris, France.

Rodica Guisset will lead the company’s operations in EMEA and UKI, responding to an already strong market demand coming from the financial services, energy, and power and utility industries. With a strong experience in consulting at Tata Consulting Services and enterprise software at UiPath and MongoDB as well as deep industry expertise in financial services, Rodica will lead the FLOWX.AI team expansion, business development activities, and client success activities.

“FLOWX.AI solves a huge problem that I’ve been seeing in the enterprise industry time and time again: complex, disjointed systems that do not communicate with each other, generating friction for both customers and employees alike. A huge problem that is preventing insurers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, and other enterprises to innovate and accelerate their time-to-market on digital channels. FLOWX.AI solves this problem in a very lightweight and fast manner. I joined this amazing team in order to bring the platform’s capabilities closer to enterprise customers and help them build unbounded, digitally” says Rodica Guisset, EMEA & UKI Managing Director for FLOWX.AI.

“We’re seeing strong traction in the market – from large enterprises in all verticals – traction that was recognized by one of the largest seed rounds in Europe last year. Expanding geographically – both from a team and business development perspective – is our goal for 2022. I’m delighted to have found in Rodica the skills, the grit, and the excitement it takes to lead such a revolutionary product on new markets” added Ioan Iacob, FLOWX.AI CEO, and co-founder.

The FLOWX.AI platform uses AI to accelerate digitalization by tackling a trillion-dollar challenge – enterprise legacy systems. These are preventing large and complex enterprises from building at speed and at scale. FLOWX.AI is the first AI-driven, multiexperience development platform that allows Financial Institutions and other enterprises to build omnichannel, personalized apps in just 10 weeks while reviving their legacy infrastructure and providing a path to re-building it from within. All without deep code expertise.