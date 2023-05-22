FlowX.AI secures USD 35 M financing from foreign investment funds

The Romanian IT startup FlowX.AI obtained a venture capital financing of 35 million dollars, in an investment round supported by large investment funds from abroad, but also by financiers from Romania, reports the British publication Sifted.eu.

The investment is led by the London fund Dawn Capital, with the participation of the Hungarian funds Day One Capital and PortfoLion and the Romanian online multi-financing platform SeedBlink. This is considered “the largest Series A investment” obtained by a Romanian startup ever, according to Sifted.eu.

Thus, the financing taken by FlowX.AI exceeds the series A round of the first Romanian startup, UiPath, of 28.5 million dollars.

Founded in 2020, by IT entrepreneurs Ioan Iacob, Șerban Chiricescu and Radu Căutiș, FlowX.AI has so far obtained investments of 8.5 million dollars.

The startup claims to be addressing a need in a $500 billion market – legacy IT systems of corporations. Every year, the banking industry alone spends more than $200 billion on technology, and 85% of that goes to “running the bank” – maintaining infrastructure and updating systems to comply with regulatory requirements.

FLOWX.AI helps financial institutions create unified, omnichannel experiences for both customers and employees without having to change their existing systems and infrastructure – and then enable rapid and seamless systems reinvention and modernization legacy, instead of the typical approach of replacing systems, with a high risk of affecting the operation of the business.