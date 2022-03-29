FLOWX.AI teams up with UiPath

FLOWX.AI startup has announced today it has entered a technological partnership with UiPath enterprise automation software company, which will enable the development of customer and employee experiences at unprecedented speed.

FLOWX.AI, which raised one of the largest seed investment rounds in Europe in 2021, enables enterprises to consolidate existing systems and streamline business processes into unified, modern, omnichannel experiences for customers and employees. This enables them to achieve results in a matter of weeks, instead of years, and up to 40x faster than any existing alternatives, without the need of changing the existing enterprise systems.

The FLOWX.AI low-code/no-code experience orchestration platform provides a revolutionary new technology – FLOWX ZeroRedeploy™ as well as a complete suite of solutions for insurance, retail, and corporate banking.This enables banks and insurance companies to not only launch unified modern experiences in a matter of weeks, but also to continue developing and enhancing their digital products at unprecedented speed in the enterprise world, while delivering on the toughest scalability and security requirements.

The combined offering with UiPath enables companies to accelerate and enhance their automation effectiveness, taking full advantage of the power of the UiPath platform – and, ultimately, helping companies speed up their digital transformation without costly changes to their existing stack.

“We are happy to partner with FLOWX.AI and welcome them as an Advanced Tech Partner with a valuable contribution to the growing UiPath tech partner ecosystem. We are excited to witness their growth and are confident that our joint customers will benefit from using our technology to enhance the competitiveness of their organization by lifting barriers to a seamless digital experience for their employees and end-customers,” said Dhruv Asher, Senior Vice President, Technology Alliances at UiPath.

“Our partnership with UiPath enhances the usage of software automation into enabling our customers to deliver modern, beautiful digital experiences to their customers and employees. The UiPath suite offers a fast and secure way to integrate the FLOWX.AI platform on top of existing systems and then build amazing user experiences at unprecedented speed and efficiency. As demand grows for companies to consolidate user experiences and provide streamlined customer and employee journeys, partnering with UiPath will enable us to accelerate our joint potential to serve customers globally,” stated Ioan Iacob, CEO and Co-founder of FLOWX.AI.

The collaboration is already supporting large customers in the financial services industry. For example, UiPath software robots helped speed up integration with both public and private systems to validate and enhance the data used in the KYC Process – and further streamline customer onboarding experiences delivered by the FLOWX.AI platform. Together, the two solutions deliver an onboarding experience in under 10 minutes for both private individuals and SMEs and an enhanced usage of automation – improving both the customer experience and that of customer-facing employees.

As part of today’s announcement, FLOWX.AI is now recognized as an Advanced Tech Partner in the UiPath Technology Alliance Partnership Program.