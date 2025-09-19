Flydubai strengthens its presence in Romania with the launch of a direct route to Iași and an increase in the frequency of flights to Bucharest, now reaching three daily services. At the same time, the carrier is expanding its regional network by launching direct flights to Chișinău and adding new aircraft to its fleet, as part of a strategic development plan.

With the introduction of two weekly flights to Iași, flydubai becomes the first airline from the United Arab Emirates to operate direct flights to the city. Starting at the end of October, the frequency of flights to Bucharest will increase to three daily services, totaling 21 weekly flights between Dubai and Romania. In addition, flydubai has inaugurated the route to Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, with two weekly flights.

“Romania has long been a strategic market for flydubai, with consistent growth since we launched our flights in 2012. In 2025 we mark an important milestone: we are now operating to a second Romanian city, Iași, and starting at the end of October we will increase our frequency to Bucharest to three daily flights. We are confident these expansions will provide passengers with more flexibility and new opportunities to discover both the cultural and business landscape of Romania.

At the same time, we are pleased to strengthen connectivity to Europe with the launch of our flights to Chișinău, operated twice weekly. This expansion underlines our commitment to supporting tourism and trade development, while offering passengers from the UAE and across our network more convenient and diverse travel options,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations & E-commerce at flydubai.

Modern fleet and expansion plans

In parallel with network expansion, flydubai continues to grow its fleet. Since the beginning of 2025, the airline has received seven new Boeing 737 aircraft, with another five Boeing 737 MAX 8 expected to join by the end of the year. This will bring the flydubai fleet to over 95 aircraft by the end of 2025, serving more than 135 destinations across 57 countries. The new aircraft support the airline’s goal of opening underserved markets, increasing capacity on existing routes, and enhancing the passenger experience.

Additionally, flydubai is implementing a comprehensive cabin upgrade program for its Boeing 737-800 Next-Generation aircraft, which includes fully lie-flat business class seats and modern inflight entertainment systems.

In 2025, flydubai has added 11 new destinations to its network, including Antalya, Al Alamein, Damascus, and Peshawar. In Europe, the airline is strengthening its presence with new flights to Chișinău and Iași in September, followed by Vilnius and Riga in December.

Regular flights to Dubai from Bucharest, Iași, and Chișinău

flydubai operates three daily flights from Bucharest to Dubai, totaling 21 weekly flights, two weekly flights from Iași to Dubai on Tuesdays and Fridays, and two weekly flights from Chișinău to Dubai, operated on Wednesdays and Sundays. More details about the full flight schedule can be found on the official website: flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable