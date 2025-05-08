FOMO, the Festival of Modern Owners, spans five days of conferences, workshops, live interviews, and over 30 networking events and community activations across the city. Only 11 days remain until game-changing startup founders, business- and creativity-driven students, SME owners fueling the local economy, and creative professionals bringing color to the business world come together to exchange ideas, share solutions, and tell their stories. FOMO is not just a business event, but a platform that connects local and international entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Present at the press conference organized by FOMO – the Festival of Modern Owners – His Excellency Giles Portman, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Romania, emphasized FOMO’s role in fostering commercial relations between the UK and Romania, as well as the concrete support offered to SMEs through new economic agreements.

“FOMO aligns perfectly with the UK’s development agenda. We’ve surpassed £10 billion in UK-Romania trade. SMEs are engines of prosperity and need real support,” said Giles Portman.

BCR, the event’s main partner, was represented by Dana Dima, Vice President of Retail & Private Banking, who reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to Romanian entrepreneurship – a commitment that translates into expertise, funding, and personalized financial planning. She highlighted local success stories and the role of George, Romania’s first smart banking platform, in supporting a new generation of “modern owners.”

“FOMO is an open stage for Romanian entrepreneurs who want to believe in themselves. I believe in entrepreneurs like Radu Georgescu, Andreea Bădală, Bogdan Rădulescu, and TNT Brothers (FOMO speakers – editor’s note) – people who started from scratch and succeeded through consistency and courage,” said Dana Dima.

Adina Foldager, modern owner, founder of Adinish, and FOMO speaker, spoke emotionally about the challenges of entrepreneurship:

“Entrepreneurship is not necessarily about money or financial independence, because honestly, I’ve never worked so hard for so little money! It’s 1% idea and 99% sweat. But when you believe in your project with all your heart, there’s no way you won’t succeed. That’s what being a modern owner means.”

FOMO brings together over 60 Romanian entrepreneurs, alongside international guests such as Steven Bartlett, Simon Squibb, Dan Priestley, Sara Al Madani, and Jason Derulo, at Sala Palatului and other partner venues: Apollo 111, Nook, Grădina Alhambra, and Sala Luceafărul.

“FOMO is a safe, authentic, and community-driven space. We want entrepreneurs to feel they’re not alone, that they can learn and build together. And just as importantly, we want to bring the fun back into entrepreneurship,” explained Robert Graur, co-founder of Modern Owners.

More details and tickets are available at modernowners.com.