Foreign Investors Council (FIC) re-elects management team

During the first meeting of the new mandate, FIC Board of Directors re–elected the organization’s management team remaining consistent with the same vision for economic sustainable development. Cristian Secoșan, General Director Delgaz Grid Romania, continues a new mandate as FIC President, together with Vice Presidents Ramona Jurubiță, Country Managing Partner KPMG Romania, and Eric Stab,

Chairman & CEO ENGIE Romania and Managing Director Europe & AMEA, Global Networks, ENGIE and Daniel Anghel, Tax and Legal Services Leader PwC Romania, member PwC Global Indirect Taxes Board, as Treasurer.

In the new mandate, the FIC Board of Directors will continue to promote the role of investments and sustainable policies as the basis of economic growth, vital directions for building a prosperous future for the economy and society. The foundation of evolution remains focused on the predictability, stability, clarity and transparency of the legislative framework, especially in the current challenging context generated by energy crises, the war in Ukraine, and inflation, a FIC press release says.

′′First of all, I would like to thank my colleagues for the confidence to continue together promoting FIC’s vision and projects. We mark the end of a difficult mandate with numerous challenges at the national and international level, but we can also sum up several achievements, such as the organization of the Forum on Investments in partnership with the Romanian Government, through which we opened the direct dialog between investors and authorities. Moreover, this year we are launching the updated edition of the Va Urma project, which is a model through which we propose that the economy can grow 4.5 times in the next two decades. Taking into consideration the budgetary challenges, this year’s Va Urma edition highlights the multiple advantages of combining private and public investment together with measures aiming to: stimulate digitization and innovation; improve institutional capacity and state–owned companies; protect human capital by facilitating access to jobs, education, and health; and transform the energy mix in the directions set by the European Green Deal and develop energy infrastructure.

Furthermore, together with the colleagues from the Board of Directors, we follow closely the developments of the legislative framework, especially taxation. We reiterate the need to consult with the business environment for any modifications that may affect the economic frame and the importance of decisions based on studies and analyses in order to be able to choose the most effective measures to ensure

economic development and not discourage the key sectors that contribute significantly to the budget state. FIC remains at the authorities’ disposal for consultation and dialog on all strategic issues for the economic environment, with the same commitment to recommend balanced measures aligned with European principles, that ultimately result in economic growth and the well–being of citizens. ′′, declared Cristian Secoșan, FIC President.

FIC also says that it will continue to address strategic themes for the Romanian economy and provide recommendations for medium and long–term measures aligned with the European good practices, but at the same time, it is ready to formulate position papers based on the expertise and practical knowledge of experts from the member companies and to react in an agile manner to the current challenges. The FIC Board of Directors maintains on the agenda the fundamental themes for Romania’s development: attracting investments, stability and predictability of the fiscal regime, strengthening the resilience of the energy sector, implementing sustainable measures in business plans, environmental protection, ensuring the population’s welfare and health, technological development, and implementing digital processes

