Individuals arriving in Romania who stay for more than 183 days within any period of 12 consecutive months ending in the relevant calendar year are required to complete a form called Z015 – Tax Residency Questionnaire, according to the legislation in force. The Chamber of Tax Consultants has analyzed why non-resident individuals can only submit the tax residency questionnaire after the 183-day period from their arrival in Romania has passed, meaning no later than 30 days after the expiration of this term. The response is then to be received within 30 days from the date of submitting the questionnaire.

In this way, the tax residency of an individual in Romania is established after 243 days from their arrival in the country, even though there are situations where it is known with certainty from the very day of arrival that they will remain in Romania for more than 183 days (such as students or secondees). This generates delays in:

obtaining the tax registration number,

declaring taxes and duties due in Romania from the very first day of arrival,

opening a bank account with a Romanian bank,

declaring income earned abroad and paying the corresponding taxes and duties owed on that income.

For individuals arriving in Romania, when submitting the tax residency questionnaire, the competent tax authorities request “a document issued by the foreign tax authority certifying that the individual has been deregistered from its tax records, as applicable.”

“In this situation, the competent Romanian tax authority should be interested in establishing tax residency in Romania, not in whether the individual has been deregistered from the other state’s tax records, which concerns only the individual,” said Dan Manolescu, President of the Chamber of Tax Consultants.

At the same time, the law states that if a non-resident individual does not provide proof of residency in a state with which Romania has a double taxation treaty, or if they are a resident of a state with which Romania has no such treaty but meet the residency conditions, they will be considered a Romanian tax resident.

“Therefore, the fact that a person cannot present proof of deregistration from the other state’s tax records should not impact the analysis of whether the residency conditions are met in Romania,” added Dan Manolescu.

The Chamber of Tax Consultants has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Finance to amend the provisions, so that non-resident individuals are allowed to file the form before the 183-day period from their arrival in the country is completed.

At present, if the legal conditions are met, even when the form is submitted within 30 days after the 183-day stay period in Romania, tax residency is established retroactively from the date of arrival.

Therefore, if it can be demonstrated that all the conditions required for obtaining tax residency in Romania are met (a lease contract exceeding 183 days, purchase of property in Romania, employment contracts, study contracts, etc.), the Chamber of Tax Consultants does not understand why the “Questionnaire for establishing the tax residency of an individual upon arrival in Romania” can only be submitted to the tax authority within the 30-day window following the completion of the 183-day stay period in Romania.