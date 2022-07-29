Former “Clujana” shoe factory transformed into the largest creative hub in Transylvania

MushuROI is the space where Transylvania’s creative industries find a common ground and the possibility of interdisciplinary collaboration to generate successful projects. MushuROI is the largest regional creative hub, bringing together art, design, photography, video production, digital and architecture.

The concept initiated by Sani Stranszky and developed together with Adrian Dragoș (founder of the gastronomic concept Da Pino) is a collective effort to reconvert a 2200 square meter industrial heritage space in the former “Clujana” shoe factory into a multi-functional hub.

Vodafone Romania joined the initiative as a partner and supporter of bold projects, out of a desire to support young creatives in local communities. Through this association, Vodafone aims to show that it is in sync with the desires and needs of communities, constantly supporting creative ideas and projects that add value to Romania.

MushuROI makes a direct contribution to increasing the capacity of civil society to propose and implement major projects that give a voice to the community. In addition, MushuROI takes the initiative to generate meetings and events from which the creative community can learn and gather as many contacts and resources as possible to grow.

Cultural initiatives that join the MushuROI hub also benefit of support in attracting European funding and financing for the period 2021-2027 through the Creative Europe programme, sub-programme Culture; Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values; New European Bauhaus.”

The concrete support provided by MushuROI consists of project writing and implementation, partnership & project opportunities and options. All creative ideas put into practice and monetized through the existence of the MushuRoi creative hub, will help the evolution, development and economic growth of the local and regional community.

MushuROI is a private initiatives that enjoys the support of Vodafone, UniCredit Bank, VISA and Kronospan.