Former UiPath General Counsel launches Goodlegal

Former UiPath General Counsel Vasile Tiple launches Goodlegal, a legal infrastructure platform aimed at providing organizations with an out-of-the-box legal operations framework to achieve legal compliance by leveraging the latest technology advancements and industry-standard content.

“We are starting our journey to reinvent legal and help our customers to focus on their business, develop great products and become self-sufficient with Goodlegal infrastructure. Our mission is to make legal easy, accessible, and actionable.”, says Vasile Tiple.

Goodlegal is a one-stop-shop for legal compliance which aims to democratize legal by providing individuals and organizations with a legal infrastructure platform to drive frictionless engagement with the stakeholders. It offers various functionalities, ranging from drag-and-drop document builder to out-of-the-box documents, editor and text analysis, e-signature, automation functionalities, and integrations, through which every organization can achieve a sound legal compliance and operations framework in no time.

Product context: Currently, there isn’t a platform available to provide a pre-built legal infrastructure needed for the daily operations of a company. The entire legal tech market was built around very specific features without considering the bigger picture of what a company might need to be legally compliant. Even the end-user legal market evolved in two different directions: tools built for external lawyers on one side and tools built for in-house lawyers on the other side. Goodlegal is addressing both these legal market inconsistencies by addressing the needs of both law firms and in-house lawyers.

”We aim for Goodlegal to become the industry-accepted <legal operating system>, a standard blueprint for how to put your legal infrastructure in place. Our immediate goal is to be the go-to legal platform for all startups and help them freely achieve the next stage in their company evolution, while medium and long-term goals include large enterprises for which we are developing various integrations, creating a Goodlegal ecosystem for any company irrespective of its size or industry.”, adds Vasile Tiple.

Goodlegal received a pre-seed investment of €1.2 million from early UiPath investors Earlybird Digital East Fund, which led the round, Credo Ventures together with Daniel Dines, and including the latest CEE VC fund, Underline Ventures.

Founding Team

Vasile Tiple was UiPath’s General Counsel and the architect of the global legal and compliance team. He was at the forefront of designing and implementing the company’s legal operations, support, and automation vision. In his last role at UiPath as Head of Legal & Compliance Automation, Vasile created the go-to-market of the internal Legal Automation Program he implemented in 2016 in UiPath Legal to use RPA for legal work. Vasile has a Ph.D. in International Law from the University of Bucharest, is an author of various academic papers on law, administration, and AI, and previously worked at various organizations, including Adobe.

Alexandru Caciulescu is an engineering professional and researcher with experience in leading companies such as UiPath and J.P. Morgan as well a strong presence in academia and open-source communities. With expertise in software security, his main body of work and strengths revolve around building and enabling reliable, secure, and trustworthy products. Besides being the CTO of Goodlegal, he is also an active figure in academia, teaching several topics and courses at the University Politehnica of Bucharest as well as mentoring in the local startup scene.

Alexandru Tataran has an experience of over a decade in helping market leaders to build competitive advantage through cutting-edge technologies. Being at the forefront of digital transformation, he grew to believe that technology is the most powerful catalyst to elevate human achievement and help executives deliver stellar results.

Ioana Teleanu is a UX leader with experience in large companies like UiPath and ING Bank and a solid body of work consulting and designing for early-stage startups. She’s the founder of the UX Goodies community on Instagram, with a following of over 250.000 across channels. This project enables her to support and educate the next generation of UX designers.