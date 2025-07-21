Forte Partners announces the start of construction on the office component of U•Center 3, following the issuance of the building permit at the end of June 2025. The residential part of the final phase of the U•Center project will begin in 2026.

„We are continuing the success story we started in 2019 with the third and final phase of the U•Center project, through which we have transformed a run-down area of Bucharest into a vibrant and viable business hub”, said Geo Mărgescu, co-founder and CEO of Forte Partners. „We’ve decided to kick off U•Center 3 with the office component given the strong existing demand for office space. In the second half of this year, we’ll finalize the details of the residential part, with construction scheduled to start in the first half of next year”, Geo Mărgescu added.

Forte Partners is adopting a mixed-use approach for U•Center 3: a 12,500 sqm office building, 1,700 sqm of retail space, and 200 apartments. The buildings will have a mid-rise structure – two basement levels, ground floor, and six floors (the top two being set back) – in alignment with the architectural and urban planning profile of the area.

„ As part of Forte Partners’ ongoing efforts to enhance building performance, U•Center 3 will incorporate all the features present in U•Center 2, including LEED and WELL Platinum certifications and a 100% renewable energy supply”, said Stephen Burke, construction director and shareholder at Forte Partners.

The office component of U•Center 3 will offer a series of new amenities, in addition to the features already present in the first two buildings. These include biophilic design, rainwater reuse for irrigation, weather forecasting for optimized cooling, automated lighting controls based on daylight, and other BMS (Building Management System) modules designed specifically for energy savings. The energy supply will be fully electric, with no gas connection, and the building will comply with nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards. Heat pumps will be used for an efficient HVAC system, alongside refrigerants with low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP 0). Additionally, Forte Partners is targeting GRESB and Access4you certifications, reflecting its commitment to ESG principles, accessibility, and low carbon emissions.

The residential component of U•Center 3 completes the vision established in the first two phases of the project, which include a strong retail offering at ground level, such as a large-format Auchan supermarket and a Manufaktura coffeshop.

Located on Calea Șerban Vodă, with quick access to Tineretului and Carol Parks, close proximity to the Tineretului metro station, and convenient surface public transport options.