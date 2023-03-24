Fortech Investments enters the shareholding of easySales with a minority stake

Fortech Investments, private angel investment fund and strategic partner for start-ups, takes a minority stake in the SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities easySales.

“The support of Fortech Investments and the experience demonstrated on the Romanian market will boost our expansion and accelerate our already planned development. We streamline the processes of eCommerce businesses, reduce their costs, and our technology successfully replaces or optimizes a large part of the operations necessary for the proper functioning of online businesses. The entry of the Fortech Investments fund into our shareholding confirms the correct direction in which we are evolving”, says Ciprian Cazacu, co-founder of easySales.

The SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities is already present outside the country in Bulgaria and Hungary, and this year will continue its expansion to other foreign markets.

“We are joining the new investment round of easySales, because we are always interested in the B2B area, especially when it comes to a market with such potential, as eCommerce has proven to be in recent years. We were impressed with how the easySales team managed to solve so many merchant needs and integrate them into one efficient and easy-to-use solution. We are sure that we will grow a lot together and that our expertise and advice will contribute to the maturing of the platform from a technical point of view and to the expansion of the business”, declares Valentin Filip, Managing Partner, Fortech Investments.