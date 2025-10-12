Four new hotels inaugurated in Harghita in 2025

Harghita continues to strengthen its position as one of Romania’s most dynamic mountain tourism destinations, with significant investments in hospitality and leisure infrastructure. The year 2025 marks the inauguration of four top accommodation facilities, Eskaperdo Resort, Oxygen Resort, SkiGyimes Hotel and Ozon Wellness, all contributing to the region’s growing appeal and to the diversification of experiences offered to visitors.

Eskaperdo Resort: luxury, nature and privacy in the heart of Harghita

Officially inaugurated in August 2025, Eskaperdo Resort represents an investment of approximately 8.5 million euros, the result of a project that began back in 2017. The complex, consisting of 20 independent villas, offers guests a premium experience in the heart of Harghita’s natural landscape.

The 19 villas of 107.68 m² and the main villa of 283.30 m² are equipped with all modern facilities: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room and a fully equipped kitchen. In addition, 15 of them feature a private jacuzzi. The total capacity of the resort is between 80 and 120 guests.

Prices range from 300 to 600 euros per night, depending on the season and the chosen service packages, which may include breakfast, dinner and recreational activities. With modern wellness areas, sports facilities and elegant shared spaces, Eskaperdo Resort aims to become one of Harghita’s benchmark destinations for luxury mountain tourism.

Oxygen Resort offers the perfect balance between nature, comfort and outdoor experiences

The first steps of the Oxygen Resort project began more than five years ago with the opening of the restaurant, the first stage of a complex tourism concept that celebrated its fifth anniversary in February 2025. Since then, Oxygen Resort has expanded continuously, becoming an attractive destination for nature and mountain activity enthusiasts.

Currently, the resort offers its own restaurant, an adventure park, a bobsleigh track, a ski slope and light off-road tours. The next stage involves the opening of 35 accommodation cabins, in two phases, the first 18 to be available for testing in the coming period. Estimated accommodation rates start from 700 RON per night for two people. Meanwhile, the main reception building is nearing completion, and it will include a lobby, a local products store, an equipment rental space and conference rooms.

A spectacular sky bar is planned to open on the mountain peak, while the Oxygen Hotel is scheduled to open next year, completing the resort’s offer and transforming it into a comprehensive destination for relaxation and adventure in the Hășmaș Mountains.

SkiGyimes Hotel, the new four-star resort in Ghimeș Valley

Just 30 kilometers from Miercurea Ciuc, in the spectacular landscape of Ghimeș Valley, SkiGyimes Hotel & Resort, a four-star complex, is set to have its official opening in the near future. The hotel combines modern comfort with the energy of mountain activities and is situated at an altitude of over 900 meters, offering elegant rooms and apartments equipped with all the facilities needed for a relaxing and enjoyable stay.

The on-site restaurant serves authentic local cuisine complemented by international dishes in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Around the hotel, visitors can explore a true world of entertainment. The ski slopes, suitable for various skill levels, are open throughout the winter season, while the bobsled track, one of the area’s most popular attractions, operates year-round, providing thrills and adrenaline with every run.

During the summer, the heated outdoor pool becomes the perfect place to relax, and children can enjoy the dedicated pool area where the water temperature consistently exceeds 30 degrees Celsius. Inside, guests have access to a modern bowling alley, ideal for evenings spent with family or friends.

Hotel Ozon reopens its doors

After an extensive renovation process that began in 2021, Hotel Ozon Wellness officially reopens on October 8, 2025, bringing a modern touch to one of the most emblematic landmarks of the Harghita Băi resort.

Known for its rich history and privileged location in the heart of nature, the hotel returns to the tourism circuit with a new identity, elegant, refined and entirely dedicated to well-being and relaxation. The new wellness area perfectly complements the spectacular mountain scenery, offering visitors a haven of peace and indulgence where Harghita’s traditional hospitality blends harmoniously with modern comfort standards.

The reopening of Hotel Ozon marks a new chapter in the development of balneal and mountain tourism in Harghita County, reaffirming the region’s potential to provide complete experiences, from relaxation to adventure.

Through these investments, Harghita County continues to strengthen its position on Romania’s tourism map, focusing on quality, diversity and respect for nature. Local authorities and private investors are working together to modernize infrastructure and promote the region as a premium destination for ecotourism, relaxation and adventure.