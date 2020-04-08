Four Romanian companies launched ‘Donate for the front line’ platform, donated together RON 4 M

Four Romanian big companies, Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender and eMAG have launched a donation platform “Doneaza pentru linia intai/ Donate for the front line” to help the Romanian medical staff, the Police, the Army and gendarmes in the fight against COVID-19, while calling anyone to join them in this endeavor.

Together, the four companies have donated RON 4 million so far, namely around 826,000 euros, and have also got involved in buying and distributing donations.

At the same time, over 4,000 people have made donations of over RON 350,000 so far.

4.15 million surgical masks, protective coveralls, gloves and over 2 million FFPS masks have been contracted so far.

A new transport of 300,000 FFP2 masks destined to doctors and nurses in the front line is arriving in Romania tomorrow by a Tarom cargo charter. Tarom cargo planes will fly to bring the necessary equipment on a weekly basis.

The products are centralised every week by the Department for Emergency Situations and the Health Ministry and they are further distributed to the front line units: hospitals, public health directions, SMURD, Army, Police, Gendarmerie.

Donations can be done online or by bank transfer, with all details being available at www.emag.ro/doneaza.You can find also here all centralised information about the donated sums, products and beneficiaries, details about products, prices and quantities.



The aim of the platform is to raise monthly donations worth RON 50 million.

Omer Tetik, CEO Banca Transilvania: „We are doing this for Romania, for the local communities, for all the Romanians. For us it’s a sign of hope that four companies manage to cooperate in moments of crisis for the sake of communities. I look forward to reaching 4,000 companies involved in this project. Cooperation and solidarity are the most important things now, to get over the medical crisis and keep society and economy in a good shape so that people are less affected”.

Dan Sucu, Mobexpert: „We all want to get over this calamity and get back to our lives before the crisis. But to want is not enough! Each of us need to do something, however little, so this can be possible”.

Florin Talpes, CEO Bitdefender: „Bitdefender has offered free cyber security since the start of the pandemic for all medical institutions in the world in order to enable them to continue their activity and to keep them out of the inherent attacks. We are just one of the many in the civil society that are helping the community to get over a difficult situation. We joined our forces with other entrepreneurs to find and distribute protection equipment for those in the front line: doctors, nurses, policemen, gendarmes, army men. Shoulder by shoulder”.

Iulian Stanciu, CEO eMAG: „This crisis is giving us the opportunity to join forces to endorse those who are helping us. We hope we’ll get over this moment, till then we are trying to help those in the front line as much as we can, so that many lives to be saved and the life of the community to get back to normal”.