Framey has raised $1M Seed investment to build social travel app

Romanian travel startup Framey has closed a $1M Seed funding round led by ICE Capital from Dubai, and backed by Romanian based JECO Capital. The company, planning to disrupt the way people plan their trips, will use the funds to invest in its technology, scale up its operations and launch globally.

Founded in 2019 by Robert Preoteasa and Alexandru Iulian Florea, Framey is building an inspiring platform where users can go through the entire process of a travel journey, from dreaming to planning, experiencing and sharing.

“We are very excited about our next chapter post funding closing and see tremendous growth opportunities. Not only do we see this as a largely scalable social network for travel enthusiasts, but we plan to disrupt the travel industry by changing the way people plan their trips and experiences. Travelers are more and more influenced by visuals, so this has become our purpose – to transform dream photos into memorable trips.“, said Robert Preoteasa, Framey’s co-founder and CEO.

“We enjoy being close to our audience, understanding their needs and working to inspire them to discover new places, through inspirational pictures. We are focusing on the power of visuals, as we believe this is what inspires people to discover and visit new places around the world. So far, we’ve received amazing feedback from the beta testers and creators we’ve been collaborating with.” added Alexandru Iulian Florea, Framey’s co-founder.

The Framey app, set to launch this summer, will help users make travel plans, find interesting spots to visit nearby, take beautiful pictures and share wonderful moments with the world. Within the Framey app, users will have all the necessary tools to plan a new travel journey.

“We believe Framey has the potential to reinvent the way we interact with travel experiences and social media. For the first time in history our travel diaries are made with a simple scroll on our phones instead of countless hours of online research. We are very happy to get involved with this project and lead the seed investment round together with ICE Capital,” said Andrei Costescu, experienced technology entrepreneur and CEO at JECO Capital.