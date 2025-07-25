BUSINESSENERGY

France-based VINCI Acquires Romanian Energy Group EnergoBit

By Romania Journal
VINCI Energies has signed an agreement, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, to acquire the EnergoBit group, a key player in the electrical infrastructure sector in Romania, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, according to Yahoo Finance, citing a statement from the French group.

“This acquisition comes in a promising context in Romania, driven by significant needs related to the energy transition and infrastructure modernization. EnergoBit is recognized for its expertise in the engineering and installation of electrical substations, overhead transmission and distribution lines, as well as in network monitoring and automation. The company also operates a workshop for assembling transformers and medium-voltage equipment, which enables it to offer customized solutions to both public and private clients,” the statement reads.

Founded in 1990, EnergoBit achieved consolidated turnover of 100 million euros in 2024, with 825 employees in its eight locations in the country. “Through this transaction, the footprint of the Omexom brand – dedicated to energy infrastructure – will expand in Romania, thus strengthening VINCI Energies’ position in the country, where it has been present since 2007 and currently has 1,500 employees,” say those at VINCI. In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a turnover of over 200 million euros in Romania, mainly through VINCI Energies (over 150 million euros) and VINCI Construction (almost 50 million euros).
EnergoBit, which has become one of the largest Romanian entrepreneurial businesses in the energy sector, active in the area of energy equipment and services, was created in the 1990s by three local entrepreneurs, Ştefan Gadola, Peter Pal and Ioan Socea. The Cluj-based company was one of the first private businesses in the area.
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, with 285,000 employees in over 120 countries. The company designs, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities that contribute to improving daily life and mobility for all, according to its own description.
