Free ebook dedicated to the digitalization of human resources

Smartree HRTech, the technology innovation division for HR processes, announces the launch of their ebook, Digitization as a starting point for change in HR. The material, developed by Smartree specialists, addresses topics and offers solutions for subjects such as:

The most important challenges faced by HR departments;

The impact of digitization and automation in achieving company-wide goals;

Aspects to consider when choosing an HCM software solution for the Human Resources department.

In addition, industry professionals, be it recruitment, retention or even Employer Branding, can access valuable insights regarding GenZ, employees’ need for flexibility and the impact of fringe benefits on team morale and efficiency.

“Companies understand the importance of digitizing the business processes for the efficiency of all specific HR processes. With the help of technology, HR specialists can prioritize strategic objectives in their work, such as creating company profitability or organizational development. Digitalization also has an impact on employees, especially in the areas of engagement and retention. And in order to support the digitization and development of our partners, we have brought together the knowledge of the Smartree experts in a single ebook,” says Alexandra Peligrad, CEO of the Smartree Group.