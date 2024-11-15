Free program for green tech startups

INNO, the innovation and investment attraction department of the North-West Regional Development Agency, is launching GreenLeap, a new incubation and acceleration program dedicated to green tech startups.

Through the program, startups will receive free expert support on topics such as:

Customer discovery and understanding

Solution development and validation

Securing funding

Intellectual property

Perfecting a pitch

Eligible startups must offer innovative solutions in one of the following areas:

Reducing carbon emissions and achieving climate neutrality by 2050

Clean energy and energy efficiency

Circular economy

Sustainability

Biodiversity and environmental protection

Sustainable agriculture

Other areas related to the EU Green Deal

The GreenLeap incubation and acceleration program will be conducted entirely online, combining acceleration sessions, one-on-one mentoring, and specialized consulting. Throughout the program, startups will be guided by experienced mentors. At the end of the program, they will have the opportunity to present their solutions to a jury and an audience of investors, experts, and potential customers.

Startup registrations are open until December 31, 2024 and can be submitted by completing this form.