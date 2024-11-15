Free program for green tech startups

INNO, the innovation and investment attraction department of the North-West Regional Development Agency, is launching GreenLeap, a new incubation and acceleration program dedicated to green tech startups.
Through the program, startups will receive free expert support on topics such as:
- Customer discovery and understanding
- Solution development and validation
- Securing funding
- Intellectual property
- Perfecting a pitch
Eligible startups must offer innovative solutions in one of the following areas:
- Reducing carbon emissions and achieving climate neutrality by 2050
- Clean energy and energy efficiency
- Circular economy
- Sustainability
- Biodiversity and environmental protection
- Sustainable agriculture
- Other areas related to the EU Green Deal
The GreenLeap incubation and acceleration program will be conducted entirely online, combining acceleration sessions, one-on-one mentoring, and specialized consulting. Throughout the program, startups will be guided by experienced mentors. At the end of the program, they will have the opportunity to present their solutions to a jury and an audience of investors, experts, and potential customers.
Startup registrations are open until December 31, 2024 and can be submitted by completing this form.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002