French Air Traffic Controllers Strike: Up to 50 Daily Flights to Romania Could Face Disruptions

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

France’s Largest Air Traffic Controllers’ Union Announces Strike – Impact on Romania.

France’s largest air traffic controllers’ union (SNCTA), representing approximately 60% of French controllers, has announced a 24-hour national strike for September 18–19, 2025. The action is expected to cause major disruptions at French airports and in French airspace, directly affecting Romanian passengers.

How Romania Will Be Affected

Direct Flights: In 2024, Romanian airports handled a total of 26 million passengers (AAR). Based on proportional traffic flows, it is estimated that 20–25 direct flights operate daily between Romania and France.

Overflights: Many flights from Romania to Spain, Italy, or Portugal cross French airspace, adding another 20–25 daily flights at risk.

Total Risk of Disruption: On the day of the strike, approximately 40–50 flights linked to Romania could experience delays or cancellations.

Passengers Affected: It is estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 Romanian passengers could be directly impacted.

Passenger Rights

Under EU/UK Regulation 261, air traffic controller strikes are considered extraordinary circumstances, meaning airlines are not obliged to pay financial compensation.

However, passengers are entitled to:

- Advertisement -

Re-routing or ticket reimbursement for cancelled flights;

Meals and drinks during delays;

Accommodation if stranded overnight.

AirAdvisor Recommendations

Check your flight status frequently via airline apps.

Arrive early at the airport to avoid congestion issues.

When booking or rebooking, choose itineraries through non-French hubs (e.g., Zurich, Munich, Milan, Vienna) instead of Paris or Lyon to avoid French airspace entirely.

If possible, reschedule travel for September 20 or later, as knock-on delays are expected on September 19 due to aircraft and crew rotations.

Keep receipts for meals or accommodation, as these costs should be reimbursed.

Expert Aviation Law Analysis

“Air traffic controller strikes in France are among the most disruptive in Europe because French airspace is essential for many north-south connections. For Romanian passengers, airlines such as TAROM, Air France, Wizz Air, and Ryanair will be directly affected on routes to Paris as well as on flights to Spain, Italy, or Portugal that cross French airspace.”

“We recommend passengers check flight status frequently, arrive early at the airport, and, where possible, choose itineraries that avoid French airspace—for example, via connections in Zurich, Munich, Milan, or Vienna, especially when traveling to Southern Europe.”

“During the July air traffic controller strikes, Europe faced thousands of additional delays and over a thousand cancellations per day, along with significant detours and environmental impacts. A similar scenario is expected on September 18, with disruptions continuing on September 19 and even September 20 as aircraft and crews return to their original positions.”

“Although the strike itself is not compensable under EU261, knock-on delays in the following days may be eligible for compensation if caused by poor airline management rather than the strike itself.”

“It is important to note that baggage issues remain fully compensable. If luggage is lost, damaged, or delayed during the disruption, passengers can claim up to €1,300 under the Montreal Convention.”

“At AirAdvisor, we are here to ensure passengers know their rights and can claim the compensation or assistance they are entitled to,” said Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor and aviation lawyer.