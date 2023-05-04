FrieslandCampina inaugurated its new logistics center in Mureș

FrieslandCampina, operating on the dairy market, inaugurated on Thursday, May 4, its new logistics center in the Class A industrial park Mures City Logistics, located in Cristești, near Târgu Mureș, therefore consolidating its operations in Romania.

In fact, FrieslandCampina was the first partner in the Mures City Logistics project, developed by Global Vision in partnership with Globalworth, benefiting from a quarter of the newly built building. A Built-to-Suit solution has been implemented in the 4500 sqm where FrieslandCampina Romania now enjoys optimal order delivery operations when it comes to quality, efficiency, time and cost.

The space is part of a single roof development project with a total area of 18,000 sqm. The city logistics project is located in a strategic area, near Târgu Mureș, offering very good logistic connectivity.

Proximity to the city and to its production unit in Târgu Mureș are the key factors that led FrieslandCampina to consolidate its activities at Mureș City Logistics in Cristești.

The event was attended by representatives of FrieslandCampina Romania, Global Vision and Globalworth, as well as local and central authorities.

“The new logistics center is in line with the company’s sustainable growth, and this step we have taken in the development of the logistics area will contribute to increasing the operational competitiveness of FrieslandCampina Romania. In the new logistics center – an automated space that incorporates both the latest technology and efficient energy consumption, being more environmentally friendly – all our daily activities will be carried out in accordance with our standards and values and will support 100,000t/year dairy deliveries”, said Ferenc Szecskó, CEO FrieslandCampina Romania.

“Global Vision’s projects, focused on customized and sustainable solutions, are designed to generate major economic impact at regional and local level. Mures City Logistics is the pilot project of the City Logistics Last Mile series, a concept launched last year as part of our strategy to develop industrial and logistics projects in close proximity of large cities in all regions of the country. Each successfully delivered project is a new step towards developing strong business communities – our parks become business hubs accommodating players from different industries who want to expand in order to optimise their operations,” said Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder Global Vision.

“We are always pleased when we are able to deliver under the Globalworth Industrial umbrella sustainable premises that meet the most demanding market requirements. Temperature-controlled spaces address a growing niche market and the fact that a partner like FrieslandCampina, for whom the best options in terms of location, quality and advanced practical functionality are the norm, has chosen Mures City Logistics confirms the high standards of our projects,” said Mihai Zaharia, Investment Director Globalworth Romania and capital market manager Globalworth Group.

Mures City Logistics is a first project in a series of city logistics parks to be developed near the main and secondary cities. Târgu Mureș thus becomes one of the key points on the map of expansion plans for logistics and industrial projects.

The Mures City Logistics project represents an investment of more than 12 million euros and is strategically located along the main national and international transport routes. The easy access to the A3 highway, as well as to the existing road network, provides good connectivity to the west, the center of the country, and to the capital. Proximity to the city ensures access to human resources and public transport.