Frizon Group secures strategic financing with PCF support

Frizon Group, an agribusiness groups in Romania, with PCF Investment Banking acting as exclusive advisor, has obtained strategic multi-company financing granted by CEC Bank, backed by a guarantee issued by the Rural Credit Guarantee Fund (FGCR). PCF Investment Banking supported Frizon Group in structuring, negotiating, and implementing the credit facility, which will contribute to accelerating the group’s operational development and strengthening its position in the agribusiness market.

More specifically, the funds will be used by Frizon Group to finance its medium and long-term working capital needs, as well as to support the group’s development plans in the coming years. Last year, the group recorded a turnover of over 112 million lei and is counting on continued growth in the years ahead. As part of its development strategy, Frizon Group will continue to invest in the expansion of high-performance irrigation systems, which are expected to cover the entire agricultural area managed by the company within the next 2-3 years. These investments will enable the group to eliminate the main risk factor in agriculture – the persistent drought that has affected Romanian farming in recent years.

”The transaction is a landmark one for Romania’s agricultural sector, featuring an extended maturity that covers a 7-year cycle. In the current geopolitical context and amid increasing pressure from climate change, agriculture needs medium and long-term capital to become truly sustainable and resilient. The agreed structure allows us to ensure an optimal level of financing, aligned with an accelerated pace of development and capable of absorbing the volatility of recent years”, said Teofil Dascălu, co-founder and CEO, Frizon Group.

- Advertisement -

With a team of over 42 employees, Frizon manages approximately 4,500 hectares of farmland, more than 50% of which is already irrigated. The group operates storage facilities with a capacity of 65,000 tons and a fleet of modern, semi-autonomous machinery that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices.

”The new financing structure for Frizon Group demonstrates that dedicated banking solutions exist for a strategic sector. Through this facility, CEC Bank reaffirms its commitment to local farmers by offering extended maturities and mechanisms tailored to agricultural cycles. For PCF Investment Banking, participation in this transaction represents yet another initiative that channels capital where it creates the greatest impact – in the real economy”, said Adrian Tudor, Manager, PCF Investment Banking.

Frizon Group’s ability to irrigate large areas has enabled the company to diversify into higher value-added crops such as durum wheat, corn for biodegradable bioplastics, non-GMO soybeans, and potatoes – a segment in which Romania has the potential to quickly regain lost ground and develop competitive local value chains.