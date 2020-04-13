Fuckup Nights – quarantined, special edition in 6 Romanian cities

Certainly, this period is unprecedented for each of us. But as any crisis sets the tone for things done “for the first time”, we also have our share of daily first time activities that we learn to do differently. From that 10-minute video call that one learnedout that it would have saved him/her from an hour-long meeting in our day to day life, to the unusual dress-code made of a jacket over one’s pijamas, when you still want to look like a pro in front of an important customer. Without any doubt, the context pushes us towards rapid adaptation. That’s why Fuckup Nights Romania turns on the camera and the microphone and invites its community to the premiere of the quarantine edition. Fuckup Nights Romania brings together the organizing teams from Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Iași, Oradea, and Timișoara.

If anyone can hit it off, here comes the turn of the Universe, and because of this global “fuckup”, everything will take on a new shape and sense. But, if there’s anything we’ve already learned at Fuckup Nights, it’s that failure knocks you down seven times, you have to get up eight times, each time stronger. Guided by this mantra, the organizers of Fuckup Nights from the six cities of Romania where the events are currently taking place, have decided to put together the professional failures of their guests so far – entrepreneurs and corporate people, all over the country. The first result will be seen online, live on April 16, starting at 7:00 pm, here, from each participant’s couch. The event is free of charge and will be held in Romanian.

As a token of appreciation for this Fuckup Nights edition, the participants can contribute with a small donation here, helping hospitals and medical staf to fight against COVID-19, and mention in a comment Fuckup Nights Romania. The collected sum will be redirected to the Zi de bine, a NGO helping hospitals and medical staff with medical and protective equipment, disinfectants and diagnostic tests in the fight with COVID-19.

Those who we will meet directly on the small screens of our laptops and tablets are four people who have responded to the failure with a smile and who, in this bent of the world, still have a lot to tell and share from less successful professional episodes, after which they found the success recipe. Therefore, join meeting for: Cluj Napoca – Lorand Minyo, entrepreneur with 20 years experience in technology, pasionate about inovation and biotechnology; Bucharest – Ana Maria Udriște, Founder @ Avocatoo and personal trainer, Oradea – Ovi D. Pop, Artist Photographer, and Timișoara – Sașa Bodeanu, Mindfulness practicant and instructor . The moderator of this special edition will be: Ștefania Robu, Fuckup Nights Cluj Napoca organizer.

“How important are these events for people! Valuable information exchange, human interaction, laughter, applause, all these are building an experience that the public will never forget. Well, this ruthless virus has hit forefront in the event industry, snatching away the pleasure of meeting and putting togther wonderful things. The concept behind Fuckup Nights events is to turn bad luck into valuable lessons, of which all have something to learn in the future. This is why I, along with my team, will be with all the organizers to help them complete all their virtually planned events, “said Jade Webber, global organizer of Fuckup Nights.

Fuckup Nights Bucharest, part of the series of events that take place globally, targets equally small and big entrepreneurs, corporate people, professionals, and students. This rapidly expanding global movement promotes, through the power of the speakers’ example, the constructive conclusions drawn from professional failures.

The events now take place in over 300 cities in approximately 90 countries worldwide, and in Romania are organized independently in 6 cities – Brașov, București, Cluj, Iași, Oradea and Timisoara. Speakers from different areas of interest – business, culture, entertainment, sports, etc.- are invited to each edition.

Fuckup Nights Romania, the quarantine edition will take place online, on the Zoom platform, on April 16, starting at 19:00. Event registrations can be made here.