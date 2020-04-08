Further donations and help from the companies in the fight against COVID-19, including the first mobile intensive care unit in Romania

The Department of Emergency Situations through SMURD Foundation, with the support of Lidl Romania, acquires the first mobile intensive care unit in our country, worth 264,930 dollars, which will be able to take over patients in critical condition as a result of SARS–CoV–2 infection.

This mobile intensive care unit on the structure of a truck can be moved quickly anywhere in the country, increasing the ability of the busiest hospitals to provide care to the highest standards. The ward will be located in the courtyard of a first-line overcrowded hospital, which can be connected to both the hospital’s electrical and oxygen networks and will be able to take over 12 patients with an indication of intensive care.

“We are going through an unprecedented period, when the Coronavirus pandemic puts huge pressure on medical systems around the world. In order to cope with this situation, solidarity is needed throughout society and support from the private environment. For us, Lidl Romania, investing in the development of emergency medical services has been a priority for many years and we have been pleased to be able to collaborate over time with DSU and SMURD Foundation in several national projects that have already saved many lives. We are now continuing this long-term partnership to supplement Romania’s ability to provide the necessary care to patients diagnosed with the new Coronavirus and in serious condition. At the same time, I would like to thank both personally and from the more than 7,500 colleagues in Lidl, the entire medical body in Romania, those on the front line these days, who are making enormous efforts to take care of our health”, said Frank Wagner, CEO of Lidl Romania.

Dr. Raed Arafat, Head of the Department of Emergency Situations, says: “This intensive care unit is unique in Romania, its use enabling us to significantly improve the evolution of patients most severely affected by SARS–CoV–2 infection. Given the experience of other European countries that have already experienced a shortage of places in intensive care wards, as well as the rapid dynamics in such a context at national level, 4 such mobile units would significantly increase Romania’s ability to manage critical patients in the period to come, exactly where it is most needed. In this context, we encourage other investors to join this initiative supported by LIDL Romania. We thank all those who come to the support of colleagues who come to the front line, we need to feel close and know that you trust us and all the efforts made day and night by my colleagues.”

This type of mobile unit will be included in Romania’s disaster response equipment and can be used in any disaster situation that generates multiple casualties, such as in the event of an earthquake. After the end of this crisis, the mobile intensive care unit will also be able to function as a mobile simulation centre for doctors resident in ATI and emergency medicine.

Avon is donating money for visors

AVON Romania continues to endorse the fight against the novel coronavirus, by donating, together with Amma Print printing press, 5,000 visors for the medical personnel in the Romanian hospitals. AVON has provided the money for the visors produced by the printing press, which will be distributed the following days to: Colentina Clinical Hospital Matei Bals Institute for Infectious Diseases, Coltea Clinical Hospital, Sf. Ioan Emergency Hospital Bucharest and Carol Davila Military Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, but also to Regina Maria Foundation in Bucharest, Local Hospital in Rosiori de Vede, and to the General Railway Hospital Drobeta Turnu Severin.

AVON is also donating EUR 10,000 to Hospice Casa Sperantei to help them continue to provide help to the people with chronic diseases.

Bayer puts up around EUR 80,000

Bayer Romania has joined #scutpentruspitale campaign carried out by “Zi de Bine” Association in Romania, by donating RON 386,000 (almost EUR 80,000).

The aim of the donation is to support hospitals in Romania by providing them with diagnosis tests, disinfectants, protection equipment, containers to host E.R. wards for triage, medical supplies for intensive care units, etc.

“The colleagues in Romania are dedicated to maintain the medicines supplying (…) The emergency aid was designed to endorse the hospitals and the medical staff during this crisis“, said Pascal Cassecuelle, General Manager Bayer Romania and Senior Bayer Representative for Romania / Bulgaria / R. Moldova.

Alexandrion Group is donating 100,000 medical protective masks to the hospitals in Romania

Alexandrion Group, producer and distributor of spirits in Romania, donates 100,000 medical protective masks to the hospitals in Romania and to the company’s collaborators, for the protection of their employees and families. Through this donation, Alexandrion is supporting the fight against COVID-19.

„We are facing an unprecedented worldwide pandemic, that affects all the aspects of our lives. Protecting the health and safety of our customers and partners, as well as that of their families is a priority for us in these moments. Alexandrion Group remains committed to its values and principles, through responsibility, solidarity and involvement. I have full confidence that by helping and supporting each other, as well as by following the authorities’ recommendations regarding health and safety, we will win together this fight against COVID-19” said Mr. Stelios Savva, CEO Alexandrion Group.

PRODAL 94 donates 1 million liters of water to Romanian hospitals

Prodal 94, another players on the local spirits market, has also announced it is donating 1million liters of water, Carpatine water, to the infectious disease hospitals in Romania and to the other support hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients.

“It is time to endorse by any means the doctors’ and medical staff’s efforts in Romania, by proving solidarity and gratitude. Our thoughts also go to the patients, to whom we wish speedy recovery. Amid the recent global pandemic that is also affecting Romania, any resource is extremely useful, while we all have to probe unity and responsibility”, said Florin Radulescu, general manager Carpatina S.A. and Lipomin S.A.

ARIR: Over 100 companies in Romania made donations to counter the COVID-19 pandemic

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) has released today a survey, assessing how many companies have joined forces to make donations and help amid the fight against COVID-19. ARIR determined that, at the end of March, over 100 companies had announced their endorsement for the local medical system, worth over EUR 12 million. Among those 100 companies, 15 are on the stock market, with their donations summing up EUR 7 M.

The largest donations have been announced by: Hidroelectrica (~ EUR 2 M), Romgaz (~EUR 1,1 M), OMV Petrom and Banca Transilvania (EUR 1 M), Philip Morris (under EUR 1 M), Nuclearelectrica (EUR 0.7 M), BRD, BCR and ING (under EUR 0.5 M), followed by Orange, Mega Image, Coca Cola.

Among the ARIR members, there were: ALRO, Antibiotice, BRK Financial Group, Idea Bank, Purcari, Electrica and Teraplast.

Other companies such as Dacia, Arctic, McDonald’s, Sanofi, eMAG, Unilever, are among the ones that have endorsed the healthcare system through products like car fleets for hospitals, food for the medical personnel, medicines, medical devices and materials, disinfectants and sanitizers.