Acknowledged this year as the most influential global CX expert, Gabriela Ciupitu announces the launch of PXcellence (Patient Experience Excellence), a program designed for healthcare organizations that transforms patient experience into a strategic asset and a measurable performance indicator. The program was developed together with Ana Maria Andreescu and Angela Călianu, specialists in strategy, organizational culture, and medical leadership.

PXcellence addresses hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacy networks seeking to strengthen their competitiveness through an integrated approach – from strategy to operations. Structured across three levels—strategic, tactical, and operational—the program is designed for executive management, medical teams, and front-office staff.

With proprietary tools such as the PX Assessment, Patient Journey Mapping Toolkit, and PX ROI Calculator, PXcellence directly connects patient experience with key financial indicators. Expected benefits include: increased loyalty and referrals, cost reduction through lower staff turnover and fewer complaints, enhanced operational efficiency, and reinforced reputation as a trusted healthcare brand.

“We have seen how Customer Experience has redefined competitiveness in industries such as banking, retail, or telecom. Healthcare now has the same strategic opportunity. PXcellence brings a clear methodology and practical tools that transform patient experience into a true business indicator—covering loyalty, reputation, staff retention, and sustainable profitability. I believe the future of healthcare systems will be built not only on technology investments and retaining renowned doctors, but especially on fostering a people-centered organizational culture,” says Gabriela Ciupitu, founder of PXcellence and globally recognized CX leader.

Patient Experience, a key factor for competitiveness

Although investments in healthcare technology and infrastructure are advancing, the regional health system is at an inflection point. Patient satisfaction levels, for example, have dropped from over 90% to 83% after the pandemic, signaling important areas for improvement, according to recent patient satisfaction analyses in Romania.

At the same time, patients are becoming increasingly informed and engaged in medical decision-making, which forces clinics and hospitals to rethink their operational models: moving from standardized services to a patient-centered culture capable of generating loyalty and market differentiation.

“PXcellence shifts patient experience beyond medical treatment and doctor interaction, towards an integrated set of services, omnichannel communication, and empathetic approaches. When you correctly position a healthcare brand and design the patient journey end-to-end, the impact is visible in retention rates, organic referrals, and operational efficiency. This is the standard we are proposing to the market”, adds Gabriela Ciupitu.

Through the launch of PXcellence, Gabriela Ciupitu marks a decisive step in the professionalization of patient experience, offering the healthcare industry a framework where human and operational excellence becomes a long-term standard of competitiveness. The initiative confirms her role as a thought leader and innovator in Customer Experience and brings to healthcare methodologies already successfully applied in mature industries such as banking, retail, and telecom.