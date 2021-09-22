Garanti BBVA Romania finances the new Olga Gudynn Int’l School Campus in Pipera

Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has granted an investment loan for the financing of the reconfiguration and renovation of the new Olga Gudynn International School Campus in Pipera, which hosts 1 to 12 grade students in classrooms with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, starting this year.

The new campus, completed following a total investment of around EUR 9 million, is set out to be one of the most ambitious educational projects in Romania.

”Garanti BBVA Romania has always been keen to support projects with high social impact, and the new Olga Gudynn campus is an excellent example. We are committed to being an active supporter of the Romanian business environment, while also looking to the future and caring for the next generations. We view education as a top priority, especially given the learning crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and agree that the response and recovery spending must not ignore educational projects”, stated Bilge Demirer, Deputy General Manager of Garanti BBVA Romania.

The school, an energy efficient building, have an area of 5,500 m² and offers to its students modern and spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, a gym and yoga room, a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool, a library, a dining room with its own cafeteria and a theatre room. In addition to these, the campus will feature many athletic facilities – soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts – and areas for relaxation and socializing.