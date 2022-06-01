Gasoline and diesel, at historical high in Romania

On May 31, the average price for a liter of gasoline was 8.3 lei, while a liter of diesel cost an average of 8.86 lei.

According to Peco Online, compared to last month, the average price of a liter of gasoline has increased by 7.2%, which means that the price of a full 50 liters costs 28 lei more today than 30 days ago. in the case of diesel, the average price increased by 2.8%, which means that a full one costs 12 lei more today.

The lowest fuel prices in Romania were recorded at a gas station in Arad, where a liter of gasoline costs 7.88 lei, and a liter of diesel 8.40 lei. Fuel prices in Romania exceeded 8 lei per liter for the first time in early March.

At the beginning of the year, the average price of gasoline and diesel was lower by almost 2 lei per liter. The average price of gasoline on January 25 was 6.59 lei per liter, while the average price of diesel was 6.52 lei per liter.

Gasoline and diesel prices in January had been reached in 2014. The increases recorded in 2021 and 2022 come after a period in which prices for both gasoline and diesel had fallen sharply. By 2020, gasoline had reached its 10-year low, while diesel had not sold at such a low price since 2017.