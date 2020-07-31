GDP down by 12.1% in the euro area and by 11.9% in the EU. Euro area annual inflation up

In the second quarter 2020, still marked by COVID-19 containment measures in most Member States, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 12.1% in the euro area and by 11.9% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat today.

These were by far the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995. In the first quarter of 2020, GDP had decreased by 3.6% in the euro area and by 3.2% in the EU.

These preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions under the COVID-19 containment measures. The next estimates for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on 14 August 2020.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 15.0% in the euro area and by 14.4% in the EU in the second quarter of 2020, after -3.1% and -2.5% respectively in the previous quarter. These were also by far the sharpest declines since time series started in 1995.

Among the Member States, for which data are available for the second quarter 2020, Spain (-18.5%) recorded the highest decline compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (-14.1%) and France (-13.8%). Lithuania (-5.1%) recorded the lowest decline.

Euro area annual inflation up to 0.4%

In July 2020, a month in which COVID-19 containment measures continued to be lifted, Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.4%, up from 0.3% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (2.0%, compared with 3.2% in June), followed by non-energy industrial goods (1.7%, compared with 0.2% in June), services (0.9%, compared with 1.2% in June) and energy (-8.3%, compared with -9.3% in June).