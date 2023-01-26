Gebrüder Weiss Romania completes the expansion of the logistics hub in Sibiu

Gebrüder Weiss Romania, one of the main players of the local transport and logistics solutions market, announces the completion of the investment in the expansion of the logistics hub in Sibiu. This project required funds of 3.4 million euros, the new area added being already integrated into the company’s operations.

“The expansion of the logistics center in Sibiu was necessary in the context of significantly exceeding the capacity of the existing storage space compared to the need for storage of the customers in the portfolio. In order to cope with the volume of goods and the demands from customers, we have taken this decision to expand and I am happy to announce the completion of the works and the commissioning of the new space”, said Viorel Leca, General Manager Gebrüder Weiss Romania.

According to him, the allocated amount was directed to the expansion of the logistics warehouse by 2,250 sqm and its endowment with the necessary equipment.

The Sibiu branch of the company was founded in 2010, with an area of 2,000 sqm allocated to cross-docking operations, following an investment of 1.2 million euros. In 2017, the storage space was extended by 2,500 sqm and reached 4,500 sqm of storage and cross-docking space, with funds of 3.2 million euros allocated.

“With the new expansion, our hub in Sibiu reaches an area of 6,500 sqm, the location being 100% owned by the company. This new investment will allow us to better serve the needs of current customers and we will be able to respond to new requests from potential ones as well”, said Viorel Leca.

He also pointed out that the Sibiu subsidiary offers a full range of services: domestic, international transport, logistics solutions and warehousing. In addition, due to the geographical position – in the center of the country and in the immediate vicinity of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway, the subsidiary represents a strategic logistics hub both for internal distribution and for the transport of goods in Western Europe. In 2021 alone, the subsidiary managed about 145,000 shipments, aggregating 135,000 tons.

Precisely for these reasons, the company focuses for the moment on consolidating the existing activity within the subsidiary in Sibiu, in order to reach in the shortest time an occupancy rate of 100%. In the medium term, however, Gebrüder Weiss Romania is considering a new expansion of the space, depending on the needs and requirements of the customers.

At the same time, the local management pays special attention to the Lean Management project, implemented in the warehouse area, whose benefits translate into streamlining processes, reducing operating times and streamlining the flow of goods. “Achieving Lean’s goals was possible due to the high level of involvement, dedication and professionalism of the project team. We will continue to make sure that the 5S principles will continue to be applied, including in new locations”, confessed Viorel Leca.

“Another challenge we face is to attract additional staff for the warehouse area. At the moment we are looking for handlers and forklifts operators, the recruitment process being on-going, which also depends on the volume of goods that require handling”, said the representative of the company.