German company AE SOLAR will produce solar panels in Romania

The German manufacturer of solar panels AE SOLAR will produce solar panels in Romania, through an investment of one billion euros in a factory, according to a statement from the Government. This would be one of the largest investments announced in recent years in Romania.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă met, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of the AE SOLAR company and the Black Sea Universities Network.

“On this occasion, the company AE SOLAR announced that it will open a factory for the production of solar panels in Romania, the total value of the investment being one billion euros“, announced the Government.

In the initial phase, this larger project will have a capacity of 2 GW, and upon completion of the full integration of production flows in Romania it will reach 10 GW, which represents a third of the European requirement. Company representatives have confirmed that they will operationalize the first phase this year.

“At the Government level, the resources that can be secured through European funding or from the state budget will be analyzed to support the realization of the project. Regarding the ways to support the development of the applicability of the large-scale investment, specialists from the Network of Black Sea Universities will be involved, who will be able to cooperate through a scientific park complementary to the production facilities“, according to the press release.

“This investment will place Romania at the center of the European production of solar panels, contributing substantially not only to energy independence, but also to protecting the environment, by using renewable, clean energy for the production of electricity. The government responds, thus, not only to a requirement assumed at the European level, but also to the need felt by citizens and private companies to access cheap and environmentally friendly solutions to have energy”, declared Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă.