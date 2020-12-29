German group DKV buys Smart Diesel fuel card business

Radu şi Asociații SPRL offered legal assistance to Romanian entrepreneurs Ovidiu Andrieș and Daniel Imbre, founders of the largest independent gas station operator in Romania (Smart Diesel), regarding the sale to the German group DKV of the Smart Diesel fuel card business.

Radu și Asociații team was coordinated by Radu Diaconu (Partner) and Ștefan Mantea (Senior Managing Associate). The team also included Nicoleta Gheorghe (Regulatory), Adina Nițescu (Corporate) and Claudia Grosu (Competition).

Ovidiu Andrieș, shareholder, stated: “I am delighted to have worked with the team of Radu și Asociații. Radu Diaconu and Ștefan Mantea had an essential contribution to the transaction and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support”.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Competition Council. Both parties agreed not to disclose further details about the transaction.