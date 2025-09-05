German Group Henkel Relocates Romanian HQs to Equilibrium 2

The German group Henkel, with over 500 employees in Romania, has moved its headquarters to the new Equilibrium 2 office building in Bucharest.

Henkel has leased approximately 4,000 square meters for its new headquarters, located on the 10th and 11th floors of Equilibrium 2, delivered by Swedish developer Skanska in December 2022.

This summer, Henkel completed the sale of its old headquarters in the Floreasca neighborhood to a premium residential developer, who plans to demolish the building and replace it with a residential complex, according to Profit.ro. The sold building covered 1,800 square meters and will be demolished to make way for a residential project with several dozen apartments.

Henkel operates three production units in Romania for adhesives, located in Pantelimon (near Bucharest), Câmpia Turzii (Cluj County), and Roznov (Neamț County).