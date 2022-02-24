German LKE Group buys Someg and Transcarpatica

LKE Group, one of the most important German suppliers of handling and logistic products and systems, purchased the majority shareholding stake in Someg S.A. and a part of Transcarpatica S.A. business located in Gherla, Cluj county. Someg S.A. produces a wide range of metal fabrications, forged and moulded products, metal containers, interior stairs and railings, as well as interior decorations. Transcarpatica S.A. is a Romanian company active in the steel processing industry.

“We are excited to develop our resources with a new production facility in Romania and to close this acquisition. Throughout the project we were professionally advised by the RTPR team whose involvement and support were paramount for the success of the deal. Their significant expertise in M&A and finance deals offered us the confidence from the early steps of the discussions to the finish line”, said Bjorn Riechers, CEO LKE Group.

At the same time, Banca Comercială Română approved a financing of 4.6 million euros for LKE Group, for a period of 7 years. The credit represents a co-financing for the acquisition of Someg Gherla SA, in order to relocate in Cluj County a production line from China of the German group. The German group aims to develop in Gherla (Cluj County) the largest production facility for such products in Europe.

RTPR law firm assisted LKE Group in this transaction.