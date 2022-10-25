German Partslife opens in Romania the first OIREP that offers regionalization services of extended producer liability

The German group Partslife has established Partslife Packaging Disposal Service Romania, the newest organization intended to take over the responsibility of producers and importers (OIREP) that place packaging and packaged products on the Romanian market.

Partslife Romania aims to manage a volume of more than 50,000 tons of packaging waste in 2023.

The establishment of the Romanian company is part of the expansion and regionalization strategy of the German group at European level to support international customers and partners in meeting collection and recycling targets.

“Partslife is the first OIREP in Romania that offers takeover services in the region, as we make available for local clients all our European know-how to create synergies and fulfil environmental commitments. The regionalization strategy started this year by launching activities in Romania and Poland, with the aim of gradually expanding our coverage in other countries as well. We have an experienced local team with more than 10 years of activity in the field and a number of strong local partnerships, which leads us to see a rapid growth for the local activities”, said Daniel Grub, CEO of Partslife GmbH.

Partslife Packaging Disposal Service Romania is thus the first local OIREP company with German roots and know-how, as the activity in Romania started in the middle of this year, following the licensing by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The service portfolio includes the specific activities of OIREPs, as well as consulting for the waste sector and legislation in this field. Also, the company uses a transparent integrated system, through which partners can receive the best solutions for their activity and the certainty of carrying out recycling and recovery targets of packaging waste.

At the European level, Partslife is present in the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, and Hungary, where it offers environmental and energy efficiency consulting services.