GLO Marine has announced the opening of a new office in Bucharest, a hub dedicated to naval engineering with a focus on sustainability projects. This modern space will serve as a center for collaboration, aimed at supporting and fostering innovative initiatives in the maritime industry. Key directions include expanding the company’s involvement in decarbonization and sustainable technology projects, forming a specialized team for electrical installations, and establishing a dedicated department for the offshore energy sector.

With the opening of the new Bucharest office, GLO Marine is expanding its team and creating at least 10 new jobs in key areas such as engineering and project management.

The company will soon launch a recruitment process targeting professionals with experience in the naval, civil construction with expertise in piping or structures. GLO Marine seeks candidates who combine strong technical skills with defining personal attributes: courage to tackle complex challenges, excellent problem-solving abilities, and a collaborative mindset. The company aims to build a team actively contributing to sustainable projects with a significant impact on the future of the maritime industry.

“With a strong focus on decarbonization and cutting-edge green technologies, GLO Marine is more than just a service provider – it is a trusted partner actively contributing to building a sustainable future for the maritime industry. The courage and dedication of a multidisciplinary team have been essential in transforming GLO Marine from a small engineering firm into one of Europe’s few partners offering complete vessel modernization solutions,” said Alin Pohilca, Chief Operating Officer and one of the shareholders of GLO Marine.

GLO Marine oversees every stage of the vessel modernization process — from feasibility studies to material and equipment procurement and installation on board — and is now one of the few providers in Europe offering comprehensive retrofit solutions. The company’s projects include vessel upgrades, green technology implementation, and decarbonization solutions, actively contributing to reducing the maritime industry’s carbon footprint.

GLO Marine, a naval architecture and consulting company, was set up by Alin Pohilca, Liviu Galatanu and Liviu Moise, three young entrepreneurs from Galati. After their experience in the UK and Norway, returned to Romania and opened this firm.

The three entrepreneurs graduated from the Faculty of Naval Architecture at the “Dunarea de Jos” University in Galati in 2010, then went abroad. Alin Pohilca and Liviu Galatanu completed a master’s program in the UK and worked in oil & gas consulting firms, while Liviu Moise completed his master’s in the country, then went to work in Norway.