Global Database information aggregator targets EUR 1.4 M on SeedBlink

Global Database, an aggregator of private and public company information, aims to obtain a funding of 1.4 million euros on the crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The campaign started today, August 26, the round being supported by two private investors with experience in IT.

The funding will be used to develop the solution, invest in marketing and hire sales specialists for the US and the UK. The company is to sell a package of up to 10% of the shares, being valued at €17 million.

Information about over 120 million companies, structured and aggregated from 195 countries

Global Database gathers information from over 120 million companies worldwide, providing structured and up-to-date data for sales, marketing and compliance specialists to identify business opportunities and avoid risk. The platform includes contact details about companies, financial reports, who are the final beneficiaries, credit risk information, daily alerts.

The software is mainly used by marketing and sales specialists to identify new customers, by due diligence departments to verify partners and suppliers and as a tool for automating processes and solutions. Most of the information is aggregated from official sources, combined with public sources and partnerships with strategic data providers to provide an overview of companies globally.

The platform offers public information to over 350,000 users/month and has over 100 active corporate clients.

Customers such as Amazon (AWS), Uber, WeWork and Orange

The company was created in 2015 by Nicolae Buldumac, a specialist with ten years of experience in sales&marketing in Great Britain and Vitalie Aremescu, a specialist with 13 years of experience in IT in the Republic of Moldova. The two launched Global Database to create the world’s largest source of private and public company information so that specialists have the necessary information to attract customers, minimize risks, analyze and make decisions.

The company has clients including American Express, Dupont, Vodafone, British Council, WWF, Salesforce, SAP, Edendred, 3M, Embassy of Canada, Embassy of Spain, Getty Images, Stanford University, Telepass, Italian Trade Agency and many others.

For this year, the company’s management estimates revenues of $ 1.2 million compared to $ 0.7 million last year. By 2020, Global Database has grown organically from year to year, with no foreign investment. The project was funded exclusively by the founders.

Plans for sales offices in the UK, USA and Singapore

Among the company’s development plans in the next two years are the launch of new tools for marketing and compliance departments, as well as the opening of sales offices in the UK, USA and Singapore.

“By the end of the year, but also in 2022, we believe that there will be a significant increase in the demand for online data in the B2B field as companies start working and want more and more information online. On the other hand, due to the financial unpredictability caused by Covid-19, companies now want more than ever to verify the activity of their partners. In the next five years, we plan to become the world’s largest database about the private and public company to provide information about over 450 million companies”, said Nicolae Buldumac, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Database. .

According to research firm Forrester Research, the total estimated value of the addressable market for sales, marketing and compliance solution was estimated at $ 28 billion in 2019. The same publication also included Global Database in the report “B2B Marketing Data Providers” (in Q2 2021) and the company was described as “a strong competitor with great potential for development”.

“We are very excited to bring to the attention of SeedBlink investor community the Global Database investment opportunity. This is the first startup from the Republic of Moldova on our platform, backed by a strong team of visionaries. The business intelligence solution developed by Global Database democratizes access to massive amounts of data, making it simple for anyone to make data-driven decisions, to optimize their user acquisition and revenue with less effort. We will definitely hear a lot from their side in the future”, said Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink.