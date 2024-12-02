Global Vision names new General Legal Counsel

Global Vision, a real estate and energy company in Central and Eastern Europe, announces the company’s appointment of Daniela Lazea as General Legal Counsel. Daniela Lazea will coordinate all legal activities within the Global Vision Group, playing a key role in ensuring compliance and supporting the company’s strategic development.

With extensive experience, Daniela Lazea is recognized as one of the leading voices in the legal field. Over the past 15 years, Daniela has coordinated the real estate practice at Biriș Goran and has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. She has managed numerous M&A transactions, either with or without a real estate component. Daniela Lazea has the necessary skills to manage large and complex transactions locally and internationally. Daniela Lazea brings added value in managing complex real estate transactions locally, regionally and globally.

As General Legal Counsel of Global Vision, Daniela Lazea will assist and provide practical solutions and strategies for national or international transactions.

“I am delighted to join the Global Vision team and contributee to the group’s consolidation and strategic development. Through my legal experience, I will support all the company’s ambitious projects, confident that they will represent confirmation and continuity of the strategic vision already implemented by Global Vision. I believe in our potential to create innovative solutions that redefine locally and regionally standards“, said Daniela Lazea.

Through her work, Daniela Lazea has in recent years also managed a sizable portfolio of clients in Israel, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as other jurisdictions.

“Daniela is a professional with solid and diversified experience in legal, real estate, energy, and technology. We are convinced that her expertise will play an important role in the implementation of our growth strategies, helping to expand our investment platform and capitalize on opportunities in these key sectors,” says Sorin Preda, CEO and Founder of Global Vision.