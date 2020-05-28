Global Vision takes over management of H Victoriei 109 office building

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe and Global Vision signed a cooperation agreement for the property management services of Hagag’s office building H Victoriei 109. Thus, Global Vision takes over the administration of the property located on Calea Victoriei.

The project has been completed and is expected to welcome its first tenants starting the month of July. The building has a GBA of 7,300 sqm and a GLA of 5.685 sqm – of which more than 85% is represented by office space, approximately 11% of retail space and 3,59% storage space. The height regime is GF+7.

” Global Vision is a company with an impressive portfolio, relevant expertise and proven capacity to deliver high quality services. Know-how and a common passion for innovative and sustainable building developments are just two of aspects that will serve as the catalyst for a long-term collaboration. We trust that together with Global Vision we will increase the value and profitability of our property while ensuring the highest level of service for H Victoriei 109 tenants.”, said Yitzhak Hagag, Chairman and Board Controller of Hagag Group.

“I appreciate the confidence and mutual respect accompanying us as we start walking this new path and I strongly believe that our vision and common values will be the defining attributes guiding our steps throughout our collaboration. Hagag is an innovative developer with international reputation and expertise, and Global Vision’s contribution will add more value to the developer brand by providing property management services concentrated on the whole lifespan of the building, including on a high level of satisfaction among the tenants,” said Sorin Preda, CEO of Global Vision.

The restoration and consolidation works of the building were conducted in compliance with the highest standards, while respecting all corporate and organizational environmental objectives. The architectural features of the building were preserved and the facade of the building was restored to its original image. In addition, H Victoriei 109 enjoys all facilities offered by the modern office buildings: floating floor, fresh air intake ventilation system, energy-saving features, natural light and generous open spaces.