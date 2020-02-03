Globalworth inaugurates Tower 3

Globalworth has concluded the construction of Tower 3 within the Globalworth Campus in Bucharest, dubbed as the largest office park in the country.

The third office tower on Dimitrie Pompeiu Blvd will accommodate the Unicredit Services offices and part of the Allianz HQs. Two companies of the German group, Allianz Services, a division of Allianz Technology SE and Allianz Partners, B2B2C unit, have rented together 9,200sqm in this tower.

“Globalworth Campus was an ambitious project from the very beginning, designed to provide a complex ecosystem in the largest office park developed in Romania. Tower 3, the last completed building, fully respects the concept and is perfectly aligned with the first two buildings in the complex in terms of design and functionality, effectively integrating natural elements into the workspace. Our care for those we host in our buildings is at the core of our business model, which is why we will do our best to accommodate our new tenants in premium spaces where both the indoor offices and the outdoor green areas are conducive to the highest levels of innovation and progress ”, said Dimitris Pergamalis, Head of Construction & Development, Globalworth.

Tower 3, a 14-m high tower with two underground levels, is providing 33,000 square meter of rentable office spaces, but also 24,000 sqm of spaces underground. The tower will also encompass a conference toom, to be concluded this year.

The construction of Tower 3 started in June 2018 and was concluded in January 2020. The office park is also providing a promenade space with fountains and green areas.