Globalworth Industrial up to 100% occupancy rate

Globalworth office investor has signed a lease with DS Smith for its second logistics park in Timisoara early this year, a project belonging to Globalworth Industrial, its industrial and logistics sub-brand. DS Smith has rented more than 6,000 sqm at the park. Following this new collaboration, the occupancy rate in all completed industrial projects under the Globalworth umbrella reached 100%.

Globalworth started developing Timisoara Industrial Park II following the very high demand for logistics space in the area and, more specifically, in the first industrial complex belonging to the group, Timisoara Industrial Park I.

Timisoara Industrial Park II will be built in stages and is designed to suit a wide variety of interests. Work on the project began in October 2018, and the first building was completed last year. The first warehouse in the new park spans an area of 17,700 sqm and already hosts NDB Logistics.

In total, at the end of the project, the second industrial park in Timisoara will provide tenants with high quality space over an area of 170,000 sqm.

“With projects already finalised and others under development in some of the most important parts of the country, Globalworth Industrial aims to provide Romanian companies with space for production, storage and logistics operations that align with the highest quality and environmental standards. Our Timisoara Industrial Parks are no exception to this rule“, said Mihai Zaharia, Director of Investments and Capital Markets of Globalworth.

In addition to the premium technical characteristics, the new industrial park is very well located being near to Timisoara International Airport, as well as the border crosspoints to Hungary and Serbia. It also provides easy access to both the Timisoara belt and the A1 motorway.

Another of Globalworth Industrial’s projects has been awarded an important certification for sustainability. Pitesti Industrial Park, a project near Pitesti, housing Dacia Renault`s logistics operations, received the highly regarded Edge accreditation (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies).

Moreover, as of last year Globalworth has been investing in two other large projects encompassing logistics and light industial space: the ”last mile” park in Chitila, near the Romanian capital, and the mixed-use project in Lazu, near the city and port of Constanta.