Globalworth signed a partnership with CATTED for small business units

Globalworth announces the signing of a strategic partnership with CATTED for the light industry and logistics area, mainly focused on the “small business units” segment. The partnership, with Globalworth as the majority shareholder, initially involves the acquisition of a land of approximately 45,000 sqm in Ștefănești, ideal for a logistics development, as well as the takeover of a small business units logistics project previously developed by CATTED in Chitila.

The efforts of the two companies will be focused on storage spaces in an intelligent, flexible format, with fully integrated support services and with the support of an advanced business community in Ștefănești and Chitila. Aiming for the diversification of the portfolio, Globalworth will focus, with the new partner, on small business units and will develop a relatively new concept in the Romanian market, offering greater flexibility of use and expansion capability compared to traditional logistics warehouses. The two projects with which the collaboration begins are located in two areas extremely well connected to the infrastructure of Bucharest, the capital remaining one of the main production and logistics services hubs in the country.

Business Park Ștefănești // located in the northern part of Bucharest, with easy access to the Bucharest Ring Road. The location allows a quick connection to the center of Bucharest via the A2 motorway. The project will include 3 industrial facilities totalising a leasable area of 18,000 sqm, arranged on a land of 45,000 sqm. Together, the 3 buildings will offer up to 24 units for rent, with storage areas from 500 to 1,500 sqm. Each module has at least 1 drive-in, as well as a docking ramp.

Business Park Chitila // located in the north-west of Bucharest, with direct access to the Bucharest Ring Road, the project also benefits from a fast connection with the center of the capital, as well as with the A1 motorway and the DN7 national road. The project has 13 buildings with a total leasable area of 7,000 sqm, arranged on a land of 18,100 sqm. The 13 halls have storage spaces between 200 and 600 sqm and office spaces with areas between 50 and 180 sqm.

“Globalworth Industrial, Globalworth’s logistics and light industry sub-brand, continues to grow. Following the growth of the e-commerce industry, we have identified a new target with high potential: small and medium-sized companies looking for modern storage spaces. Finding a reliable partner, Catted, has encouraged us to invest in this new direction and we hope that both the standing units, as well as the ones we are going to develop together, will meet the needs of these companies. We are convinced that the Catted business model is a successful one, the results achieved so far speak for themselves and we look forward to working together and strengthening our market presence. Having added to our portfolio also small business units, we will be able to offer a full range of modern spaces adapted to the needs of the companies operating in Romania, which is one of our main goals”, said Mihai Zaharia, Globalworth Romania Head of Investments and Globalworth Group Capital Markets Director.

“CATTED’s vision is to follow the tradition of the job well done for the distant future. In this vision we met our new partner. We are confident that through this partnership with Globalworth, we will develop and offer to the Romanian market logistics parks and the business community in accordance with advanced standards, which, in a useful and concrete way, offer our future tenants the desired results. The strategic development plan on which our partnership is based opens a new path for the development of a national network of logistics parks focused on small business units. The real benefits we offer will support the development of our tenants. We welcome them and offer transparency and a win-win partnership. Together with Globalworth, we will create high-performance logistics parks, as we wanted for Romania, added Tudor Cobalaș, Business Developer, CATTED.