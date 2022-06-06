Glovo relocates to the U•Center project

Glovo will coordinate its operations, starting with H2 2023, from the leased office space in the second phase of U•Center, developed by Forte Partners in Tineretului area, Bucharest.

“The focus on sustainable and energy efficient development, as well as on developing our activities based on the employees’ well-being are common values of Glovo and Forte Partners,” said Victor Răcariu, Regional General Manager, Glovo South East Europe. “The facilities offered by U•Center, the easy access to public transport and the technology integrated in the development of the project were among the elements that convinced us to choose U • Center.”

Construction works on the second phase of the project started in H2 2021 and will be completed in H2 2023. The two phases of U•Center are 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources, including the construction site for the project’s second phase and have a GLA of 63,000 square meters, including a retail component on the ground floors.

“We are proud that U•Center has been chosen by Glovo for the company’s new headquarters starting in 2023,” said Elena Tecuță, Leasing Manager of Forte Partners. “After leasing 100% of the office space in U•Center Phase 1, this new transaction continues the success story of the project, developed by Forte Partners according to our strategy of building sustainable office projects, with care for the tenant companies, for their employees, as well as for the communities in the area. ”

Completed in Q3 2021, the first phase of the U•Center office project obtained LEED Platinum certification with a score of 85, one of the highest LEED v4 certifications obtained in Romania, and WELL Health & Safety, which certifies the sanitary safety of the building in the context of COVID-19. Forte Partners aims to obtain the same certifications for the second phase of the project.