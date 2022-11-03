GoIT, international tech education company for beginners, launches in Romania

GoIT, an international tech education company for beginners, is launching on the Romanian market. Market leader in CEE in this segment, GoIT comes with a new concept at the local level – money back guarantee for those who are not employed in the first 6 months after completing the courses. At the same time, the company offers free educational marathons, in which it provides all the necessary information to those interested in a career in IT, as well as the opportunity to test the model of the offered programs.

“GoIT offers courses for a stable profession in an unstable world. In addition to the security of having a job of the future, the IT field offers a multitude of benefits – from high salaries, to the freedom to work from anywhere in the world, to interesting projects for global clients. Professional conversion to this profession is an increasingly common trend worldwide and can be even easy for those who know what they want and delve into that segment. GoIT therefore comes with a strong mentoring component, dedicated to those who want to take this step but need guidance in the direction that suits them. Our results speak for themselves – we have over 10,000 graduates and are in the process of expanding worldwide. We are sure that also on a local level, in Romania, we will have results at least comparable to the states where we are already active”, said Khrystyna Gankevych, Head of Growth, GoIT Romania.

GoIT is an international tech education company for beginners, currently active in countries such as Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Mexico and the USA, being the market leader in CEE in the dedicated segment. In the eight years of activity, the company counts approx. 300 employees and 10,000 graduates (from approx. 30 countries), 99% of the trainees being people who want a career change and start from scratch in the IT field.

The courses offered by GoIT are in areas such as: Fullstack developer, Front End, QA, Data Science, UI/UX Design and Project Management, and the teachers are top specialists in the field, active in the industry, thus ensuring access to a know-how extended to a relevant professional experience for students. The programs are held live (type of webinars), organized in the evening, and the dedicated platform offers access to multiple educational resources and tools to facilitate learning, from the automatic verification system of writing code, to the chat with the group. Assignments are checked by the mentor and students receive constant feedback.

After completing the educational programs, students have experience and real projects, which they can use in their professional portfolios. Thus, GoIT proposes a unique business model on the local market – if the student who successfully completes the program, covering all assignments, tests and projects, does not find a job within the first six months after graduation, he receives his money back. At the same time, GoIT makes available to them offers from the more than 300 IT companies with which it collaborates.

Most of GoIT’s clients are people aged 25-40, with a very diverse professional background, who want a less risky career change, i.e. a well-paid job that offers them freedom of movement and long-term security.