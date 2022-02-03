Golee aims to attract EUR 800,000 within the first round of investment

Golee, a SaaS solution for the digitization of Sport Clubs and Federations, aims to attract financing worth 800,000 Euro, out of which 300,000 on SeedBlink.

The investment round is supported by 7 Investment, the office of Moratti family, former owners of Inter Milan, Maria Lucia Chivilo, and the Italian National VC Fund through a 500.000 Euro investment. The funds will be directed towards product development, sales, customer service, and the company’s expansion on other European markets, such as Spain, Portugal, France, in the next months.

“Our vision is to give equal possibilities to all actors of the sports environment by providing access to innovation and technology. Our work empowers people to have more time for sport, creating new tools to simplify work and manage information. The product is made to scale because it is thought to be operated by anybody and the priority is towards the completeness and usability for the users. In the next three years, we intend to monetize communities with the development of B2C and B2B2C features for families, fans and athletes, integrate third parties to sell and test their products, expand internationally and become the European market leader”, states Tommaso Guerra, CEO.

Golee is the one-stop solution that completely digitizes the activities of sports clubs, athletes, and others involved in the ecosystem, a SaaS solution that has the ability to organize all daily operations in a single platform.

Golee facilitates and standardizes the way sports associations work, creating a suitable platform to collect statistics that users can compare and improve. The product gives universal guidelines to ease communication and unify the database of the sports world, allowing every person in a sports association to access managers, secretaries, coaches, athletes, parents, supporters.

For example, secretaries can check medical examination deadlines, payment of fees, health care documents; coaches can organize sports activities and monitor training sessions, matches and tournaments; parents can pay the fees, attend events and see the progress of their children.

“We’re pleased to announce Golee’s campaign on SeedBlink, as this is the first Italian startup on the platform. The digitalization trend fueled by the pandemic is a great boost for Golee’s Sportstech solution – I believe SeedBlink is perfectly positioned to benefit from the growth of the sector and support both Italian investors and tech start-ups looking to expand at full speed along the way,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SeedBlink.“SeedBlink is a crowd investing platform where investors find the safest investment conditions, while tech start-ups find a professional working environment as well as the availability they are looking for. With the help of our team members in Milan, we are confident that in 2022 there will be several high-growth Italian start-ups on SeedBlink and numerous visionary investors supporting them. Stay tuned as we will be closing some exciting partnerships and deals soon,” he added.

The target for 2022: 5.000 clubs, 500.000-euro annual revenues, close a Series A investment

The company was founded in late 2018 following a 2.3-million-euro initial investment. For 2022 the management targets a turnover in value of 500.000 euro, 5000 sports clubs, and closing a Series A investment. The platform is now used by 2.500 clubs, among which Atalanta, Venezia, Palermo, Bari, has 250.000 unique users and enjoys a 95% retention rate.