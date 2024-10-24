Generative artificial intelligence has the potential to increase the efficiency of the public sector in Romania and increase the quality of services offered, improving the experience of citizens in contact with public services, emerges from the study “The opportunity to adopt artificial intelligence in public administration in Romania”, carried out by Implement Consulting Group at Google initiative. The report shows that more than two-thirds of positions in the Romanian public administration could benefit from the adoption of AI tools, while currently, almost a quarter of public institutions in Romania have already invested in AI solutions.
660 million euros, added value in the next 10 years
Generative artificial intelligence can bring benefits to all levels of public administration in Romania. The report estimates the value of these benefits at €660 million, representing the potential increase in gross value added at the end of a 10-year period. This potential can be realized from the labor productivity gains in the public sector that a large-scale adoption of AI will bring, by improving the quality and speed of public services, as well as reallocating resources to high-value operations.
Artificial intelligence has the potential to improve most functions in public administration, from internal to those that interact directly with citizens. AI can improve citizen services through personalized and real-time solutions, streamline administrative operations by increasing accuracy and reducing processing times, and provide data-driven insights to decision makers to make faster, better-informed decisions.
Using generative AI in the public sector
A percentage of 69% of jobs in the Romanian public administration have the potential to use generative artificial intelligence in ongoing operations, which will increase efficiency and allow employees to focus on solving complex problems, the report concludes. Additionally, 8% of jobs can benefit from AI automating more than half of their routine tasks, freeing up time for higher value-added activities. At the same time, 24% of public sector jobs, namely those that mainly involve direct interactions with people or physical tasks, will remain unchanged due to reduced potential for AI use.
The study shows that some of the public administration employees in Romania use generative artificial intelligence, but it is more of a personal option to use the technology, as adoption at the level of institutions is still at an early stage. Data from a survey of public administration employees in Romania indicates that 54% of them use AI tools, while only 23% of their institutions have invested in AI solutions. The main barriers to AI adoption cited by those in the public sector are a lack of skills in using AI tools, the cost of these tools, and security concerns.
