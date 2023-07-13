Google’s Bard conversational AI available in Romania

Starting today, Bard, Google’s experimental solution that allows users to interact with generative artificial intelligence (AI) is available in Romania, in the Romanian language. This is part of Bard’s largest expansion yet, covering all 27 countries of the European Union, as well as more than 40 languages, including Spanish, German, Arabic, Chinese and Hindi. Bard is currently available in most countries of the world and in the most spoken languages ​​globally.

Bard is a large-scale language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot. It is able to communicate and generate text in a human-like manner in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. Bard is a developing solution that can help users be more productive and creative. Beyond answering questions, Bard helps people unleash their curiosity and imagination, test their ideas, and build on them. Bard combines the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models. Bard relies on up-to-date information from the Internet to provide quality answers based on current information.

Bard generates in Romanian different creative text formats – from poems, code, scripts, emails, messages, etc. – and will answer questions in a comprehensive and informative way. For example, it can respond to a request like “Recommend a dish with the following ingredients: chickpeas, peppers and green beans”, “Give me a summary of the following text”, “Give me some tips to help me read more many books this year” or “Help me write a text about the most famous Romanian writers abroad”.

Bard is so available, also in Romanians, at bard.google.com, desktop or mobile, while the interaction is both by written text or voice.