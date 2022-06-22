Gran Via Real Estate invests EUR 26 M in new phase of the Gran Via Marina project in Constanța

Gran Via Real Estate, the Spanish real estate developer, is continuing the investments on the Romanian market by the extension of his project in Constanța City – Gran Via Marina with two new blocks of flats with 190 apartments, an investment of 26 million Euros.

“We are going through a difficult period in which we are facing an explosive increase of the prices for construction materials, energy and skilled labor the one hand, and, on the other hand, we are facing a series of uncertainties given the Ukrainian border conflict. However, we do not stop investing and our company continues to expand the Gran Via Marina project in Constanța City. We believe that real estate investments remain a good protection against inflation“, explains Antoanela Comșa, President of Gran Via Real Estate.

Gran Via is putting on the market a smart concept with many apartments and various types of partitioning: studios, two and three-room apartments and three and four-room duplexes located on the ground floor or on the top floors. Prices are starting from 86,000 EUR + VAT for a package including apartment and parking space. The second phase will be delivered in 2023.

“For the second phase of the Gran Via Marina project we propose an integrated housing concept, with modern apartments, green spaces and sports field, located in a developing area of Constanța, on Aurel Vlaicu Boulevard, near the Vivo mall!”, explains Andra Paraschivescu, Director of Sales & Marketing, Gran Via Real Estate.

Gran Via Marina is a large residential project to be developed in several phases. The first phase was delivered last year, with a total of 192 apartments and a swimming pool dedicated to residents. At the end, the project will have eight blocks with about 1,000 apartments, as well as numerous other related facilities – green spaces, pedestrian alleys, children’s playground, swimming pool and a sports field.