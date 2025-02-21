Greek fashion retailer Altex launches Funky Buddha in Romania
The Greek company Altex (not to be confused with the Romanian home appliance retailer Altex) is preparing to launch the Funky Buddha store chain in Romania this year. The Greeks registered the company in Romania on December 6, 2024. According to information found in the Greek press, the Greek company wants to open two stores in Romania through a partnership with Fourlis Group, according to Capital.gr.
Shopping malls in Greece are a mega fail. Why are they considered to be successful in Romania? I do not know! It is not the weather. Maybe it’s the low end brands they offer? Maybe it’s the worship of American Culture? Maybe it’s just that Romanians like to pay upmarket prices for low end fast fashion etc. Anyway, better to be the Greeks than the other alternatives that roam this market.