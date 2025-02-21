Greek fashion retailer Altex launches Funky Buddha in Romania

The Greek company Altex is a business of the Greek Alexiou family founded in 2005. The group brings together two brands, namely the clothing retailer Funky Buddha and the wholesaler Fifty-Five Garage.

“We have decided to establish a branch in Romania, and in 2025 our first corporate store will start operating in this country. In addition, we planned to open another one during the current year in this market. At the same time, we are in discussions with Fourlis Group to create dedicated Funky Buddha corners in some of the Intersport stores operating in this country. We already maintain a presence through our partner in Romania with a dedicated corner within an existing store in Băneasa Shopping City”, said Konstantinos Alexiou, member of the board of directors and financial director of Altex for Capital.gr.

According to information found in the Greek press, the partnership with Fourlis Group is still not finalized, both parties are evaluating the conditions on the Romanian market to decide in which and how many Intersport stores Funky Buddha corners will be installed.

The Greek company reached a turnover of 43.06 million euros in 2024 last year and recorded a significant increase of 13.2% compared to the turnover of 39.33 million euros recorded in 2023.