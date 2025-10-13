Green Factory Finalizes Eisberg Acquisition from Bell Food Group

A multijurisdictional Clifford Chance team from Romania and Poland advised Polish group Green Factory, part of Green Holding, in the closing of its acquisition of Eisberg Romania, Eisberg Poland and Eisberg Hungary from Swiss-based Bell Food Group.

The move marks the Polish group’s entry in Romania and is aligned to Green Factory’s long-term goal to strengthen its leading position in the fresh convenience food production sector in Central and Eastern Europe.

- Your advertising could be here -

Eisberg Romania is a pioneer and leader in the local fresh convenience production for modern retail and HoReCa, and a trusted supplier to all major retailers and food service providers in the country.

The Bucharest Clifford Chance team including Partner Nadia Badea, Counsels Radu Costin and Eleonora Udroiu, Senior Associates Maria Moga Ciulică, Diana Borcean and Carmen Buzenche, and Associates Persida Ciobanu and Roxana Bărboi advised Green Factory on all Romanian-related law aspects of the deal – due diligence, drafting of transaction documents, submission of the necessary documentation for the investment approval by Romania’s Commission for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments (CEISD), and closing.

Clifford Chance Warsaw coordinated the multijurisdictional deal with a core team including Wojciech Polz (Partner), Arkadiusz Walkowicz (Attorney-at-Law) and Martyna Sieczka (Associate). Hungarian law firm Lakatos, Köves és Társai Ügyvédi Iroda advised on Hungarian aspects related to the deal.