Green light for 5G, Romania’s commitment to the EU and U.S. to be considered

The Government has approved on Thursday the draft law stipulating that the telecom operators will be able to use in the 5G networks only technologies, equipment and software programmes previously authorized by the Prime Minister’s decision, based on the compliant advice of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), government sources told Hotnews.ro.

The Executive will ask the Parliament to discuss the bill as a matter of urgency.

The adoption of the law is mandatory for the launch of the public 5G tender, where the state hopes to lure around EUR 600 million to the state budget.

The draft says that the advice will consider the commitment assumed by the Romanian state to the European Union and to the strategic partners (U.S.), to avoid some risks.